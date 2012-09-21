India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 Workers at an AngloGold Ashanti mine in South Africa have started an illegal strike, a company spokesman said on Friday, signalling spreading labour unrest in the mining sector.
"The night shift embarked on an unprotected strike at Kopanang and the morning shift didn't go down either," company spokesman Alan Fine told Reuters.
The workers had not yet communicated their demands to the company, Fine said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.