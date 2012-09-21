JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 Workers at an AngloGold Ashanti mine in South Africa have started an illegal strike, a company spokesman said on Friday, signalling spreading labour unrest in the mining sector.

"The night shift embarked on an unprotected strike at Kopanang and the morning shift didn't go down either," company spokesman Alan Fine told Reuters.

The workers had not yet communicated their demands to the company, Fine said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)