By Ed Stoddard
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Aug 22 Labour unrest
in South Africa's platinum belt spread on Wednesday, raising
concerns that anger over low wages and poor living conditions
could generate fresh violence after 34 striking miners were shot
dead by police last week.
The strike that started last week at Lonmin's Marikana mine
has pushed up platinum prices and stoked worries about investing
in Africa's biggest economy, where chronic unemployment and
massive income disparity threaten social stability.
The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum
, said on Wednesday it had received a demand for a pay
increase from its South African workers, while a trade union
said miners at Royal Bafokeng Platinum's Rasimone site
were blocked from reporting to work by colleagues.
The price of platinum leapt to its highest since early May
on Wednesday, driven by concern about supply from South Africa,
which holds 80 percent of the known reserves of the metal, which
is used in jewellery and for catalytic converters in cars.
Spot platinum rose by as much as 1.5 percent to touch
$1,524.49 an ounce, trading at $1,521.75 by 0841 GMT.
The labour troubles were touched off by a violent turf war
between labour unions at the Marikana mine.
Ten people had been killed last week before police opened
fire on striking miners on Thursday, shooting dead another 34 in
the worst such bloodshed since the end of apartheid white rule
in 1994. President Jacob Zuma has ordered an inquiry.
"Over the past couple of years, South Africa has witnessed a
number of extremely violent strikes and protests partly due to
worsening poverty, increasing social inequality, low wages, and
poor social service delivery," U.S.-based Human Rights Watch
said in a statement on Wednesday.
It urged the government inquiry to address the underlying
social and economic issues fuelling the unrest.
Workers have trickled back to Lonmin 's Marikana mine
this week, but most have stayed away for fear of being caught in
the conflict between the long-established National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the militant breakaway Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
Zuma, who has appointed a panel to investigate the violence,
has tried to reassure investors their money is safe while
appealing to all sides to end the violence.
Zuma's political foes have been piling pressure on the
president. They accuse him and his African National Congress
(ANC), which has placed several former NUM members in senior
government positions, of adopting poor policing policies and of
not caring enough about workers labouring deep underground.