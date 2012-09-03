* Four injured in unrest at Gold One mine "shoot-out"
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 South African police fired
tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse striking miners at a
gold mine near Johannesburg on Monday, the latest outbreak in a
wave of labour militancy spreading from platinum mining into
other parts of the sector.
The unrest occurred less than three weeks after police shot
dead 34 striking miners at Lonmin's Marikana
mine, the deadliest security incident since the end of
apartheid, or white minority rule, in 1994.
The Marikana shooting, which local media dubbed a massacre,
shocked South Africa and marred the image of Africa's biggest
economy as the full extent of a breakdown in labour relations in
the mining sector became apparent. World platinum prices have
risen nearly 10 percent since the shooting.
In Monday's incident, mine owner Gold One International Ltd
said about 60 workers at its Modder East site went on a
wildcat strike, blocking half the company's employees from
reporting for their shifts.
"The group, however, refused to disperse. The South African
Police Service had to use tear gas and rubber bullets to
disperse the group," it said in a statement.
Police spokeswoman Pinky Tsinyane said four people were
injured in the incident, which she described as a "shoot-out"
between protesting miners, ex-miners and security guards.
"Police are investigating a case of attempted murder," she
said, adding that four arrests had been made. "We understand
that the ex-miners were assaulting the miners who were coming to
work this morning."
In a separate dispute - but one born of similar social
conditions - an illegal strike involving a quarter of the
46,000-strong workforce at the KCD East gold mine, owned by
world No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields, entered its
third working day.
The government has been trying to broker a peace accord at
the Lonmin platinum mine to cool off the feud between two rival
unions that lies at the heart of the discord - and which appears
to be spreading to other mines.
The Marikana strike stemmed ultimately from a turf struggle
in the platinum sector between the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the small but militant Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
Many miners have accused the NUM of caring more about its
political connections than about the plight of workers deep
underground.
The 3,000 striking Marikana workers are mostly rock drill
operators demanding 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month in basic wages,
more than double what they receive now.
Labour minister Mildred Oliphant, part of a government
committee trying to broker an end to the dispute, raised hopes
of a breakthrough by saying management and workers had agreed in
principle to sign a two-year wage agreement.
But unions involved in the talks said a return to work was
by no means certain.
"I don't share the same optimism," said Gideon du Plessis of
the Solidarity trade union. "The workers have made it clear that
they will not go back to work until such time that their wage
demands are met."
Lonmin shares in Johannesburg rose nearly four
percent amid hopes of a speedy resumption of mining, but lost
all those gains by 1426 GMT as hopes of a breakthrough faded.
Lonmin said it had an average of 4.5 percent attendance
across all its shafts on Monday morning and was hoping for
labour peace so that it could resume extracting ore.
"An indefinite strike will ultimately threaten the jobs of
more than 40,000 workers. We cannot go on indefinitely without
normalising operations and still escape the consequences of the
mine not being operational," it said in a statement.