CARLTONVILLE, South Africa Oct 2 Two thousand
striking miners evicted from company housing at a Gold Fields
mine in South Africa occupied a nearby hill on Tuesday
in scenes disturbingly reminiscent of the build-up to a mass
police shooting at a platinum mine in August.
The protesting workers at Gold Fields' KDC West mine, 50 kms
(30 miles) west of Johannesburg, said they would not leave the
rocky outcrop near the mine entrance until they received a hefty
pay increase to 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month.
As with a wildcat strike in August at Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine, many of the Gold Fields
employees were armed with sticks, but had few belongings beyond
the ragged clothes they were wearing.
At Marikana, 3,000 strikers occupied a hillock near the mine
for five days before police moved in to remove them by force on
Aug. 16.
The police operation, in which 34 miners were shot and
killed, was the bloodiest security incident since the end of
apartheid in 1994 and spurred a wave of industrial unrest that
has spread across the platinum and gold mining sectors.
The ruling African National Congress and President Jacob
Zuma have attracted criticism for their handling of the mines
unrest, with political opponents and analysts saying they have
not moved quickly enough to address and solve workers'
grievances.
Fifteen thousand KDC West gold miners downed tools on Sept.
10, hitting production at the world's fourth biggest bullion
producer. Gold Fields bosses have refused to negotiate with
them.
On Tuesday, company security officers evicted thousands of
strikers from company hostels, yet the miners - faced with
sleeping rough on the hill - refused to back down.
"We want 12,500 (rand). We are not going back. We'll stay
here until the management comes here and talks to us,"
25-year-old miner Thabane Mohale told Reuters as he started to
climb the hill, armed with a stick.
There was no sign of the police near the hill.
Gold Fields spokesman Sven Lunsche said about 5,500 workers
were housed at KDC West but many had not left yet and the
company was seeking a court order to complete the evictions.
"Law and order was breaking down in the hostels," Lunsche
said. "They were used as a base to plan and coordinate unlawful
and life threatening activities in support of the illegal
strike."
As many as 75,000 miners, or 15 percent of the mining
industry's total workforce in South Africa, are now on illegal
strikes, threatening already shaky growth in Africa's biggest
economy.
($1 = 8.3194 South African rand)
