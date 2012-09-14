* Rebel Malema uses labour strife to feed political comeback
* His canny populism shows up slow-footed Zuma leadership
* Rattled ANC establishment flays him as "opportunist"
* Malema anti-Zuma drive taps into ANC leadership battle
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's ANC rebel
Julius Malema has charged back from the political wilderness,
seizing on a mines labour conflict to bait and harry President
Jacob Zuma before an end-year leadership conference that will
test stability in Africa's biggest economy.
While Zuma has dithered over the industrial unrest that led
to the Aug. 16 police killing of 34 striking miners, Malema is
feeding his comeback with the discontent among South Africa's
poor and unemployed that poses the biggest threat to the ANC's
governing alliance since apartheid ended in 1994.
Wearing his trademark beret, the former ANC Youth League
leader cast out by the ruling party for indiscipline this year
has driven his upscale SUV into the heart of the dusty,
scrub-covered platinum mining belt. Here, he heard the
grievances of angry strikers carrying spears, machetes and
clubs.
"Where are our leaders? Our leaders have sold out South
Africa. Our leaders are sleeping with capitalists. Our leaders
are enjoying dinners with capital. They have forgotten about
us," the 31-year-old, popularly known as "Juju", told a raucous
crowd of protesting miners this week.
This contrasted with Zuma's own low-key appearance at the
site of the Aug. 16 Marikana mine shootings, surrounded by
suited aides and bodyguards who shielded him with a parasol from
the sun.
Styling himself an "economic freedom fighter", Malema has
revived a call for nationalisation of mines, an option so far
shunned by the government but whose spectre unnerves investors
in a sector producing 6 percent of national economic output.
As Malema urges strikers to make the mines "ungovernable",
global credit ratings agencies have been warning that the Zuma
government is also on the wrong track in its efforts to end
chronic unemployment, corruption and a broken education system.
Prospects for an end to the five-week mines labour strife
were dashed on Friday when Marikana strikers rejected a pay
offer, and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the troubles
sweeping the sector could badly hurt the economy.
Malema's energetic populist message, widely projected by
domestic and international media, is not only showing up Zuma's
government for what is widely perceived as its weak and slow
response to the escalating conflict in the mines.
It also strikes at the heart of South Africa's
post-apartheid power structure: a governing alliance in which
powerful unions aligned to the ANC deliver modestly higher wages
for workers while ensuring labour stability for big business.
The striking miners say these union bosses and ANC leaders
have grown fat on mining company profits, while the workers
toiling underground earn wages that keep them in poverty.
The ANC establishment has condemned Malema as an opportunist
and the ANC-allied National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) rejected
his nationalisation call as irresponsible.
But the politician dubbed by one Western diplomat "the most
dangerous man in South Africa" has shown an uncanny ability to
make political capital out of Zuma's shortcomings.
"One of the clever things about Julius is that he gets there
quickly. Grass doesn't grow under his feet," said Bishop Paul
Verryn of the Central Methodist Church, who has been counselling
strikers at the Marikana mine after the Aug. 16 killings.
"That gives him often a head start, before anyone has had
anything to say, he has already influenced the thinking."
While the youthful rebel himself is not seen as a leadership
rival to Zuma, his noisy activism is boosting behind-the-scenes
manoeuvres by some ANC factions to replace the president, with
Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe seen as a leading contender.
"COUNTER-REVOLUTIONARY"
Despite his own preference for expensive Swiss watches and
fancy cars, one sensitive area where Malema has most skilfully
skewered the ruling ANC and its business allies is over the deep
inequalities that still scar South Africa 18 years after Nelson
Mandela proclaimed his dream of a "rainbow nation".
Malema himself was born into poverty as the son of a
domestic worker in Limpopo, north of Johannesburg. He rose to
become ANC Youth League president in 2008, using this post to
construct an image as champion of South Africa's poor, excluded
masses. This included playing the race card when expedient, such
as calling for the seizure of white-owned farmlands.
To stave off charges of racism, he has converted the old
"Kill the Boer" struggle song he often liked to sing into an
ironic "Kiss the Boer".
While per capita GDP has risen to over $8,000 a year in
South Africa, about 40 percent of the population still live on
less than $3 a day. Youth unemployment levels are among the
highest in the world and nearly half of those who have entered
an ANC-run education system face lifetime unemployment.
"What is it that has been resolved in the country, except
that some individual politicians have become rich?" Malema asked
a group of serving and former soldiers on Wednesday.
"What is it that is going right in this country? Everything
is collapsing, people are losing confidence".
Although only around 60 people in civilian clothes turned
out to hear Malema on Wednesday, the panic that he provokes in
the ANC establishment could be measured by the fact that South
Africa's armed forces were put on alert over his plans to hear
soldiers' complaints.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula went on national
radio to condemn what she called attempts by Malema to "agitate"
the South African military, calling this activity
"counter-revolutionary". South Africa's rand currency dipped on
the reports of the military alert.
This allowed Malema to ridicule the government by saying:
"Since when are people who need to discuss their grievances a
security threat in a democratic South Africa?"
Malema denied he was conspiring with soldiers but declared
his aim to try to remove the Zuma leadership "democratically".
"By not paying attention to his inflammatory statements or
public appearances, the ANC has allowed Malema to gain an upper
hand and appear as a saviour of the disgruntled and the
disaffiliated, particularly those who feel the ANC government
has forgotten about them," South African daily, The Times, said
in an editorial this week.
THE ROAD TO MANGAUNG
Malema's anti-Zuma campaign has found resonance ahead of a
December conference in Mangaung to elect the ANC leadership. If
Zuma wins re-election, he is almost assured of another term as
president until 2019 because the ANC enjoys virtual one-party
rule.
Malema's expulsion from the ANC earlier this year had
appeared to cement Zuma's re-election, but the escalating mines
conflict and the government's sluggish response to it has given
fresh ammunition and hope to opponents of the president.
A senior ANC official who asked not to be named said Zuma's
rivals in the leadership race were not embracing Malema, but his
re-emergence was eroding confidence in Zuma's leadership.
After weeks of silence, the president told parliament on
Thursday the government would act against individuals, like
Malema and militant union activists, who are stirring up the
striking miners.
On Friday, senior ministers announced a crackdown against
"illegal gatherings" and the carrying of weapons.
Malema may be vulnerable to official investigations into his
lavish lifestyle which won him notoriety - and public questions
- when he was serving as ANC Youth League leader.
South Africa's police are investigating his finances and the
National Treasury is probing the books of his home province of
Limpopo where billions of dollars have gone missing in tenders
allegedly involving his political supporters.
Malema has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, saying he pays
for his political activities out of his own pocket and rejecting
speculation he is receiving money from political friends in
Limpopo, ANC heavyweights or the ZANU-PF party of Zimbabwe's
President Robert Mugabe.
With the labour conflict flaring apparently unchecked in the
mining sector, the president and his allies could struggle to
neutralise Malema who was once instrumental in helping Zuma
defeat the previous head of state, Thabo Mbeki, at an ANC
conference in 2007.
While official enquiries into the "Marikana massacre" drag
on, Malema can continue to pillory the presidency over the
country's worst security incident since the end of apartheid.
"Zuma has presided over the killing of our people and
therefore he must step down. Not even the apartheid government
killed so many people," Malema said.