JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's mines
minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Tuesday he was considering
declaring certain minerals such as coal and iron ore as
"strategic" for the country.
"We haven't classified any but it is provided for under the
mineral bill which is before the president. If that bill is
signed into law then it will give the minister the ability to
declare certain minerals strategic for purposes of
industrialisation in South Africa," he said.
He dismissed reports that an upcoming meeting between
Russian and South African officials would lay the groundwork for
an OPEC-style platinum cartel between the nations which account
for about 80 percent of global production of the precious metal.
Ramatlhodi said he would rather see the industry and private
sector find ways to support the metal's price, which recently
hit five-year lows and is a key export earner for Africa's most
advanced economy.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard; editing by
Keiron Henderson)