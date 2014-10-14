(Adds details, information on charter audit from subhead)
By Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's mines
minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said he was considering declaring
certain minerals such as coal and iron ore as "strategic" for
the country.
"We haven't classified any, but it is provided for under the
mineral bill, which is before the president. If that bill is
signed into law, then it will give the minister the ability to
declare certain minerals strategic for purposes of
industrialisation in South Africa," he said.
Under the bill, such minerals "will be sold for production
costs excluding transportation. That is the mine-gate price. And
the industry is comfortable with that, because they negotiated
that formula," he said.
He would not be drawn categorically on what he will declare
strategic but said, "Iron ore is obvious and coal, because coal
fires our power stations."
He added, "There is coal for export and coal of a lesser
quality, which stays in the country. That we would want to keep
for our power stations."
Companies that could be affected include Kumba Iron Ore
, which is a unit of Anglo American, and mining
companies Exxaro and BHP Billiton .
Ramatlhodi dismissed reports that a forthcoming meeting
between Russian and South African officials would lay the
groundwork for an OPEC-style platinum cartel between the
nations, which account for about 80 percent of global production
of the precious metal.
He would rather see the industry and private sector find
ways to support the platinum price, which recently hit five-year
lows and is a major export earner, he said.
"How that is regulated I don't think should be through the
law, it should be through the industry, it needs to do certain
things to protect itself. They must begin to collaborate in how
they operate," he said.
The price has remained low despite a five-month strike
earlier this year in South Africa against the world's top three
producers of the metal, Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum and Lonmin.
AUDITING THE CHARTER
Meanwhile, Ramatlhodi said he was forming teams of
representatives from companies, labour and the government to
audit the mining industry's compliance with rules under the
mining charter.
The charter aims to address disparities rooted in the
apartheid past, including a 2014 target of 26 percent black
ownership of companies. A final assessment of the industry's
compliance is expected by March of next year.
All three sides would have their input in the teams before
the final outcome is unveiled, and the use of such teams will
help "control outcomes and to remove tensions", the minister
said.
Mining companies that fail to meet the deadline can face
fines and other punitive measures.
Ramatlhodi said the teams will accelerate the process of
charter auditing, which he complained had been too slow.
One area of industry concern has been the possibility that
the 26 percent black ownership target could be raised, but
Ramatlhodi said this was not the current policy of the ruling
African National Congress.
"We have not developed a policy that says we should change
the targets," he said.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard; editing by
Keiron Henderson and Jane Baird)