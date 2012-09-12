BATHOPELE MINE, South Africa, Sept 12 Around 1,500 stick-waving protesters demonstrated outside Anglo American Platinum's Bathopele mineshaft on Wednesday, calling for its immediate shutdown, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

The protesters, who said they supported wildcat strikers at the neighbouring Marikana mine, said they would demonstrate at other shafts owned by the world number one platinum producer to press for a complete halt of operations.