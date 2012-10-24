* Company emails show Ramaphosa lobbying for government
action
* Anti-apartheid icon now being pilloried as mining tycoon
* ANC Youth League says he has workers' blood "on his hands"
* Ramaphosa has been apologetic, saying "we are all to
blame"
By Pascal Fletcher and Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 South African millionaire
businessman and one-time anti-apartheid hero Cyril Ramaphosa
urged ministers to crack down on a violent platinum miners'
strike the day before 34 miners were killed by police, according
to emails revealed this week.
The emails cited on Tuesday by a lawyer for miners arrested
over the Aug. 16 "Marikana Massacre" are the latest evidence of
a reversal of historical roles for the 59-year-old, who himself
led a historic miners' pay strike under apartheid in 1987.
As a respected and influential member of the National
Executive Committee of the ruling African National Congress
(ANC), Ramaphosa has long been touted as a possible presidential
contender.
Hailed with Nelson Mandela as a champion of anti-apartheid
struggle, the man who was once called "South Africa's Lech
Walesa" now finds himself pilloried as a cold-hearted capitalist
in his role of shareholder and board member of Lonmin
, the company at the heart of the Marikana dispute.
The Marikana killings, the deadliest labour violence since
apartheid's end in 1994, shocked South Africans and the world,
drew damaging criticism of President Jacob Zuma and sparked a
wave of labour protests still rattling Africa's largest economy.
An official enquiry into Marikana heard on Tuesday about
emails sent by Ramaphosa a day before the shootings calling for
"concomitant action" to tackle the strike.
"The terrible events that have unfolded cannot be described
as a labour dispute. They are plainly dastardly criminal and
must be characterized as such," reads one email sent by
Ramaphosa to Lonmin chief commercial officer Albert Jamieson.
An email from Jamieson to Ramaphosa said the situation at
Marikana needed to be "stabilised by the police/army".
In the exchanges, Ramaphosa said he had also expressed his
views to Mineral Resources Minister Susan Shabangu and persuaded
her that the Marikana strike was "not a labour dispute but a
criminal act" and should be treated as such. Copies of the
emails, which form part of the official record of the Marikana
commission of enquiry, were obtained by Reuters.
DAYS OF VIOLENCE
Two police officers, two Lonmin security guards and six
workers were killed in the days of labour strife leading up to
Aug. 16, and police have said they suspected some of the
striking miners of murdering them.
Ramaphosa's investment holding company Shanduka Group, which
owns 9 percent of Lonmin, said in a response to Reuters that he
would not comment on the emails "as these statements form part
of the proceedings of a judicial commission of inquiry".
Lawyer Dali Mpofu told the inquiry on Tuesday that the
emails showed that Lonmin and the South African police were in
"toxic collusion". He spoke of a "pattern of collusion between
capital and the state".
Lonmin told Reuters the emails were authentic. Referring to
Tuesday's testimony about them, it said it had been responding
to "violence and loss of life" at Marikana in the days prior to
Aug. 16.
"It therefore stands to reason that the company, including
members of its board, would communicate with the relevant
stakeholders in government to ensure that they properly
understood the company's view of the situation on the ground to
ensure a peaceful resolution of the matter," Lonmin said.
Ramaphosa's role in the Marikana events has drawn
accusations that he and other members of the politically
connected black business elite have betrayed workers and sold
out to white capital.
His email calls for government action against the "criminal"
Marikana strikers are in sharp contrast to his combative
pro-worker exhortations a quarter of a century ago.
In 1987, as a lawyer and union chief in his 30s, he led
300,000 miners in a three-week pay strike that cost the
white-run mining industry millions of rand a day.
His leadership of the National Union of Mineworkers gained
him international renown as he condemned "barbaric" shootings of
striking miners by apartheid-era police, and vowed no surrender
in the "protracted struggle for a living wage".
The ANC-allied NUM now ironically also finds itself reviled
by many strikers who consider it too close to mine owners.
"BLOODCURDLING GREED"
The ANC's Youth League, a vocal advocate for nationalisation
of mines in opposition to the more moderate party leadership, on
Wednesday accused Ramaphosa and other "high ranking comrades" of
"bloodcurdling greed" towards striking mineworkers.
"Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa has lost any credibility as a
genuine leader of the people and a revolutionary committed to
the cause of the working class," it said in a statement, noting
how ANC leaders held shares in mining companies.
"The criminal acts he spoke of were the legitimate calls of
workers demanding a decent wage," the Youth League said, adding:
"Marikana was a premeditated murder of our people and Comrade
Cyril has the blood of Marikana workers on his hands."
The statement echoed arguments made by ousted ANC youth wing
leader and party rebel Julius Malema, who has used the mines
conflict to try to promote a challenge to Zuma at an ANC
leadership election in December.
Ramaphosa heads the ANC National Disciplinary Committee of
Appeal that sealed Malema's expulsion for indiscipline.
In a live radio show last month, one caller told Ramaphosa:
"Cyril, you have failed South Africa."
Ramaphosa, quietly apologetic, said: "Marikana should not
have happened. We are all to blame."
Portraying himself as "the highest tree that catches the
fiercest wind", Ramaphosa also said on the show that his own 300
million rand ($36 million) investment in Lonmin was "completely
underwater ... almost lost".
But he acknowledged that it had been insensitive to bid 18
million rand ($2 million) at a livestock auction for a buffalo
cow and her calf while Lonmin was refusing Marikana miners'
demands for a wage rise to 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month.
Ramaphosa's Shanduka Group contributed 2 million rand
($242,500) for the funerals of the more than 40 people killed in
the Marikana violence.