GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
MARIKANA, South Africa Sept 18 Striking miners at Lonmin's Marikana platinum in South Africa accepted a company offer of a 22 percent overall pay increase to end more than five weeks of crippling and bloody industrial action.
Workers gathered at a soccer pitch near the Marikana mine cheered when they were informed of the 22 percent offer, and said they would return to work on Thursday.
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund