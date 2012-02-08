* Profit tax of 50 percent proposed
* Nationalisation would be "unmitigated disaster"
* Tax havens targeted
(Adds industry reaction)
By Sherilee Lakmidas and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 A study
submitted to South Africa's ruling ANC to reform its vital
mining sector proposes a 50 percent tax on profits and rejects
nationalisation as an "unmitigated disaster" for Africa's
largest economy.
Although it delivers a hammer blow to calls for
nationalisation by radical elements in the African National
Congress (ANC), mining houses will be wary of the tax proposals
as they grapple with steeply rising labour, power and safety
costs in the world's largest platinum producer.
Since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, South Africa
has struggled to ensure its vast mineral wealth benefits all of
its 50 million people, and lavish spending on government job
creation schemes has alarmed investors.
The mining sector - the fifth-biggest in the world by value
- has long been in the government's sights.
"Under the current fiscal regime our nation is clearly not
getting a fair share of the resource rents generated from its
mineral assets," an official summary of the 600-page study
obtained by Reuters said.
Key among its proposals is a "resource rent tax" -
effectively a windfall levy - of 50 percent that will kick in
after investors have made a "reasonable return". As such, it is
meant to leave marginal or junior operations unaffected.
Industry leaders stressed mining companies must not be used
as a cash cow to fund the government's economic agenda.
"I'm all for the industry playing a greater role in a
developmental state but people forget the massive capital
required by the industry," said David Brown, chief executive of
Impala Platinum, the world's second-biggest
producer.
NATIONALISATION OUT
As expected, the study, compiled after research trips to 13
countries ranging from Chile to Australia to Venezuela, flatly
rejects nationalisation, mainly on cost grounds.
It put a 1 trillion rand ($132 billion) price tag - almost
as much as South Africa's annual budget - on acquiring all
listed and non-listed mining companies in the country.
An asset grab without compensation would be even worse, the
report concludes.
"Nationalisation without compensation ... would result in a
near collapse of foreign investment and access to finance. This
route would clearly be an unmitigated economic disaster for our
country and our people," it says.
A two-year push for mine nationalisation by ANC radicals
lost momentum last year when Youth League leader Julius Malema,
the main champion of the cause, was suspended from the party for
disciplinary reasons.
The document says new tax revenues raised, which it
estimated at 40 billion rand at current prices, should be
ploughed into a sovereign wealth fund that could be used to
temper appreciation of the rand during commodity booms.
Once the resource rent tax is imposed, mineral royalty rates
should be cut to one percent from the current sliding scale
system, which caps royalties at 7 percent.
Lawyers said the proposals were too complicated and could
create more uncertainty around minerals policy after a string of
administrative problems and scandals at the mining ministry.
"It's going to create another level of confusion, more
lobbying, more delays in the awarding of rights," said Andrew
Michell of commercial law firm Bell Dewar.
The study also proposes a clampdown on the use of tax havens
by foreign mining investors - a practice that activists say
bleeds capital from poor countries, especially those that rely
heavily on mining.
($1 = 7.5782 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by William
Hardy)