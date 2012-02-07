CAPE TOWN Feb 7 South Africa's mines minister said on Tuesday that industry chief executives should be held liable for avoidable fatalities.

"Fatalities which could have been avoided we feel that CEOs must be held liable for those accidents, because they are responsible for the operations. As they show interest in how they grow the profits they must also show interest in safety," Susan Shabangu told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)