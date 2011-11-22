JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 The South African
parliament's mineral resources committee may suggest revisions
to the mining charter in the world's top platinum producer to
ensure workers and communities receive more money from mineral
wealth, the Business Day newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The mining charter aims to address the imbalances of the
apartheid past by giving previously excluded blacks a greater
stake in an industry that built Africa's largest economy and now
accounts for about 4 to 6 percent of gross domestic product.
The newspaper quoted committee chairman Fred Gona as saying
the recommendations would be finalised next year and then taken
to industry to enlist its support.
"We discovered that companies have made pledges in terms of
social and labour plans ... but on the ground they have nothing
to show for it when it comes to the standard of living of
people," Gona was quoted as saying.
Gona also told the newspaper he thought workers needed to be
more involved in the process, known as black economic
empowerment.
The industry has claimed it has already achieved the 2014
target of 26 percent black ownership but the department of
mineral resources has said it is closer to nine percent, based
on 2009 data.
There have also been concerns of sweetheart deals in the
sector that have benefited the politically connected and not the
country's poor black majority.
Poverty and joblessness are widespread in mining
communities, fueling calls for nationalisation by factions in
the ruling African National Congress.
But nationalisation talk is expected to fade after the ANC
expelled its leading advocate, Youth League leader Julius
Malema, for five years for bringing the party into disrepute.
Mining houses operating in South Africa include global
giants like Anglo American and Rio Tinto
.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz, Himani
Sarkar)