Kenyan election body removes official over ballot delays
NAIROBI Kenya's electoral body said on Tuesday it had removed a senior official from his post over a delay in preparing ballot papers for elections due in August.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 South Africa's gold output fell by 4 percent by volume in June, while total mineral production rose 4.2 percent compared with the same month last year, data showed on Wednesday. Production of non-gold minerals was 5.3 percent higher, Statistics South Africa said. Production of platinum group metals rose 4.8 percent in June, a sign that output in the industry is on the rebound after a sharp contraction brought on by a government safety drive. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, Editing by David Dolan)
GENEVA The U.N.'s human rights chief on Tuesday gave Congo two days to agree to jointly investigate alleged massacres in its Kasai region, warning that if it failed to meet the deadline he would call for an international inquiry to be launched.