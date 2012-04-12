British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South Africa's gold output fell by 11.5 percent in volume terms in February while total mineral production was down 14.5 percent compared with the same month last year, data showed on Thursday. Production of non-gold minerals was down 14.8 percent, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court on Friday was poised to toss out a case alleging that President Michel Temer used illegal campaign funding in 2014, giving the beleaguered leader some breathing room even as he faces a separate corruption investigation.