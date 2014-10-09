PRETORIA Oct 9 South Africa said on Thursday it
had earmarked 2.1 billion rand($190 million) over the next three
years to improve housing and living conditions in poor mining
communities.
The violent labour unrest that has shaken South Africa's
mining industry, including a five-month platinum strike this
year, has been blamed in part on the wretched social conditions
found in overcrowded shantytowns around the shafts.
Jeff Radebe, the planning minister in South Africa's
presidency, told a media briefing that a government committee on
distressed mining communities had identified 14 towns to focus
on to improve housing.
This includes Rustenburg west of Johannesburg, the scene of
frequent violent labour conflict in grim squatter camps erected
near the world's richest platinum reserves.
Mines minister Ngoako Ramathlodi said the government's plan
did not "replace the obligations of the mining companies", which
are required by law to meet a number of social commitments in
the communities where they work.
The world's top platinum producers Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin operate in
South Africa, as well as Africa's biggest bullion producer
AngloGold Ashanti.
(1 US dollar = 11.0325 South African rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by Susan Thomas)