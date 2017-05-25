JOHANNESBURG May 25 South Africa's cabinet said
on Thursday it has approved for publication a review of
revisions to its charter for the mining sector, a process that
was supposed to have been done months ago raising concerns about
policy uncertainty in the industry.
"Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will provide a
briefing once the charter has been gazetted," the cabinet said
in a statement, without providing further details such as when
it will be published.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by James Macharia)