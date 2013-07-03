PRETORIA, July 3 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Wednesday refused to sign a government-brokered stability pact aimed at defusing tensions in the mining sector ahead of tough wage talks, a labour source said.

The source said AMCU had a set of pre-conditions it wanted met before signing the agreement.

But Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, who is the government's point man on the mining crisis, told journalists that AMCU wanted to consult its members first. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; writing by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by James Jukwey)