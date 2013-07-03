PRETORIA, July 3 South Africa's Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Wednesday refused
to sign a government-brokered stability pact aimed at defusing
tensions in the mining sector ahead of tough wage talks, a
labour source said.
The source said AMCU had a set of pre-conditions it wanted
met before signing the agreement.
But Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, who is the
government's point man on the mining crisis, told journalists
that AMCU wanted to consult its members first.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; writing by Olivia Kumwenda;
editing by James Jukwey)