PRETORIA Aug 31 South Africa's mining industry,
unions and the government signed a broad plan on Monday to stem
a wave of job losses triggered by falling commodity prices and
soaring costs.
The document of the blue print seen by Reuters last week
included boosting platinum by promoting the metal as a central
bank reserve asset.
Mines Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said the government planned
to negotiate this issue with South Africa's central bank and the
New Development Bank which has been launched by the BRICS group
of emerging economies.
"I had hoped we can reach a point where it says 'I promise
to pay the bearer in platinum equivalent' to add to the basket,
so we are looking at internal promotion," he said.
South Africa sits on close to 80 percent of the world's
known reserves of platinum, a metal used in emissions-capping
catalytic converters which is facing depressed demand.
Platinum's spot price XPT= is pinned near 6-1/2 year lows
below $1,000 an ounce.
Commitments to delay lay-offs, sell distressed mining assets
instead of closing them, and the creation of a "development
fund" to provide possible employment to laid-off miners are also
part of the plan.
Ramatlhodi said almost 12,000 mining jobs were on the line
in South Africa, which has an unemployment rate of around 25
percent and glaring income disparities.
