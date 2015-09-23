* New South African mines minister in at the deep end
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 For South Africa's new
mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane, until now a little-known
provincial agriculture official, it was not the ideal first day
in the office.
Taking over a sector already bleeding jobs due to the
commodity price slump, Zwane was confronted with the price of
platinum, one of South Africa's most valuable exports, hitting a
6-1/2 year low due to the Volkswagen emissions tests scandal.
The concern is that any European consumer backlash against
diesel cars, which use platinum in catalytic converters, could
torpedo already shaky demand for the white metal, nearly all of
which is produced in South Africa.
Platinum's biggest daily drop in two years is a stark
reminder of what lies in store for Zwane as he tries to walk a
line between hostile unions, hardline communists in the ruling
ANC and mining firms that have done little to change their ways
since the end of apartheid two decades ago.
And the platinum sector is still reeling from a five-month
strike, the longest in South African history, last year that has
forced shaft closures and mine sales.
Given that ousted minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, known for his
no-nonsense approach, was credited with helping mediate an end
to that strike, analysts and mining executives are questioning
President Jacob Zuma's wisdom in pushing him out.
Zwane's previous jobs, which include stints as provincial
minister for agriculture and rural development in the Free
State, do little to boost confidence in the future of a sector
that accounts for 7 percent of South African GDP.
Investec Securities described the reshuffle as a "key
obstacle" to progress. "Just as the minister gets to grips with
all/most of the issues in the sector, we start with a new
minister," it said in a note.
Ramatlhodi, who will be minister in charge of public service
and administration, a largely box-ticking department, would not
be drawn on what amounts to a demotion.
"I'm quite pleased and grateful to my partners in the
industry and with the progress we have made together," he told
Reuters.
In August he oversaw the signing of a declaration to slow
down and ease the impact of job cuts in the struggling mining
industry.
TOUGH TALKER
Gold firms have not faired much better than platinum, with
its spot price down about 20 percent from last year's
peaks. There is also a possibility of a strike emerging from a
round of wage talks still rumbling on.
Both labour and management lamented Ramatlhodi's exit.
The National Union of Mineworkers praised him for forcing
Glencore's Optimum Coal mine to close after a supply dispute
with state power utility Eskom, and "sending a message" to
mining companies that they had to follow the rules.
The militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) also said it would miss his tough approach to
compliance in regard to affirmative action regulations and black
ownership targets.
"We feel very strongly that the president should have maybe
waited and seen Ramatlhodi pulling through to 2016," AMCU
President Joseph Mathunjwa told Talk Radio 702.
Chamber of Mines chief executive Roger Baxter said he
appreciated Ramatlhodi's openness to tough and frank
conversations intended to achieve the best for the industry.
