JOHANNESBURG May 28 South Africa's new mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Wednesday that the deadlock in the country's crippling 18-week platinum strike would soon be broken as movement has been made on both sides.

Ramatlhodi, sworn in on Monday, has appointed a government team to try and resolve the wage stoppage by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the world's top platinum producers. The team will meet the parties on Thursday.

Ramatlhodi also told Reuters in an interview that his other priorities included a possible review of the country's "mining charter", which imposes a number of targets on the industry, including one that calls for 26 percent black ownership by 2014. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)