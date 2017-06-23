By Ed Stoddard
| MIDDELBURG, South Africa, June 23
Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Friday that he was open
to talks with companies over a new industry charter, as he
rebuked the mining firms for planning to take the new rules to
court, saying they were "negotiating in bad faith."
Unveiled last week, the revisions to the charter raised the
threshold for black ownership in the mining industry to 30
percent from 26 percent and brought in other regulations the
sector said it cannot afford.
The Chamber of Mines has said it was not properly consulted
and would challenge the charter in court.
"Our doors are open to engagement with them. We will meet
them," Zwane said in an interview with Reuters when asked if he
would negotiate with the chamber. "We do not want to go to
court. We are a peaceful people," he said.
Zwane also said he disapproved of the chamber's court move
saying "using the courts as a negotiating tool is negotiating in
bad faith."
The mines minister was speaking to Reuters at an event in
the coal mining town of Middelburg where he was supposed to
engage communities about the charter in a public forum.
But it was disrupted by a group of demonstrators who said
they were angry that no provincial officials were there and it
was hastily called off.
The new charter also stipulates that mining firms must pay 1
percent of their annual turnover to the Mining Transformation
and Development Agency, which helps black communities.
Under the new rules, prospecting rights must be 50 percent
black owned and mining rights should be 30 percent black owned.
Mining firms are required to procure 70 percent of goods and 80
percent of services from black-owned companies.
Zwane would not be drawn on what parts of the charter might
be changed, if any.
"I cannot say the charter will change," he said.
Zwane also said exploration permits for shale gas would
likely be issued before the end of this year and fracking could
begin in two years.
South Africa’s recoverable gas reserves from onshore shale
and offshore gas fields was estimated in 2015 at about 19.5
trillion cubic feet (TCF). Officials say it would take about a
decade to significantly develop these gas resources.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Adrian Croft)