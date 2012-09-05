Kenyan election body removes official over ballot delays
NAIROBI Kenya's electoral body said on Tuesday it had removed a senior official from his post over a delay in preparing ballot papers for elections due in August.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Wednesday it had received fresh wage demands from the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
Implats spokeswoman Alice Lourens said she could not disclose details. A turf war between AMCU and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) closed the world's largest platinum mine run by Implats for 6 weeks earlier this year and is behind a wave of violence that killed 44 people last month near Lonmin's Marikana mine. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)
GENEVA The U.N.'s human rights chief on Tuesday gave Congo two days to agree to jointly investigate alleged massacres in its Kasai region, warning that if it failed to meet the deadline he would call for an international inquiry to be launched.