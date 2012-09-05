JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Wednesday it had received fresh wage demands from the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

Implats spokeswoman Alice Lourens said she could not disclose details. A turf war between AMCU and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) closed the world's largest platinum mine run by Implats for 6 weeks earlier this year and is behind a wave of violence that killed 44 people last month near Lonmin's Marikana mine. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)