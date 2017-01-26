* Share price falls sharply
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales
guidance
* Protest at London AGM demands compensation
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Jan 26 Lonmin reported weaker
than expected output on Thursday, causing analysts to raise
doubts over 2017 production targets, and faced demands for
compensation following the shooting of 34 miners at Marikana in
South Africa's platinum belt.
The company reiterated its sales guidance for 2017, but said
larger shafts, known as generation 2, had disappointed and
production from them was 5.2 percent lower in the final three
months of last year than in the previous year.
The production shortfall added to steep losses for Lonmin's
volatile share price. It was down more than 16 percent by 1230
GMT. The wider sector was roughly flat.
Platinum prices, which rose just one percent last
year, have failed to join a rally in other commodities and
Lonmin has lagged the wider recovery in the mining sector that
started last year.
Lonmin said it was maintaining its focus on generation 2
shafts, while trying to cut its capital spending.
"We remain committed to delivering sustained productivity
improvements at our operations to ensure the long-term viability
of the business," Lonmin said in a statement.
Its London AGM attracted a protest demanding the company be
held responsible for the incident dubbed the "Marikana Massacre"
when in August 2012 South African police shot 34 striking mine
workers.
A nearly three-year long commission of inquiry in 2015 found
Lonmin, police and unions were responsible for the killings.
The protesters on Thursday added their voice to calls from
civil society groups for compensation for the families of the
dead miners, a public apology and a monument.
"The corporation has a new chief executive who after the
massacre promised would be a new broom, sweeping clean," Andy
Higginbottom from the Marikana Miners Solidarity Group said.
"All we have seen so far is the new broom sweeping things
under the carpet."
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note said it remained
cautious on Lonmin's "ability to deliver".
It did not assign a target price to Lonmin "due to its
highly volatile share price in the current commodity price and
operating environment".
