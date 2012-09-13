JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 Lonmin Plc said on Thursday it had made an offer to striking workers at its South African operations, after four weeks of widening labour unrest that has threatened mining output in Africa's biggest economy.

Lonmin said in a statement it had presented an offer to representatives of the workers.

It also said that talks between "all parties" are underway, a sign negotiations included a smaller, militant union that has been the driving force behind the strike.