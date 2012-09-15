JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 Lonmin Plc
has increased its pay offer to striking South African
miners, although the revised offer was still short of the 12,500
rand ($1,500) demanded by strikers, a union spokesman said on
Saturday.
Lesiba Seshoka, a spokesman for the National Union of
Mineworkers, said Lonmin had offered to increase the base pay of
rock drill operators by 1,850 rand, more than doubling its
previous offer.
However, that would still be short of the 12,500 rand
monthly base pay that has become a rallying cry for the
strikers.