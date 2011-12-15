* Case has focused attention on cronyism
* Saga has dented investor confidence in mine sector
By Olivia Kumwenda
PRETORIA, Dec 15 A South African judge
ruled on Thursday that a company with no mining experience and
business links with President Jacob Zuma's son could not keep
mineral prospecting rights it was awarded.
South Africa previously awarded Imperial Crown Trading the
right to prospect for minerals at the Sishen mine operated by
Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of global miner Anglo American
.
The stakes went far beyond one commercial dispute.
ArcelorMittal South Africa had allowed the right to
lapse in 2009, putting in jeopardy a lucrative multi-billion
rand supply deal it had with Sishen that allowed it to source
iron ore at a discount.
Judge Raymond Zondo also said he agreed with ArcelorMittal's
contention that Sishen held 100 percent of the right to the
operation and it was not open for anyone to apply for the lapsed
right.
ArcelorMittal says this means its supply agreement remains
in force.
"The judgement of the High Court serves to confirm our view
that Sishen remains obliged to supply 6.25 metric million tonnes
of iron ore to us at cost plus three percent in terms of our
agreement," ArcelorMittal said in statement.
The group's share price rose more than 5 percent after the
verdict.
Kumba disagreed that the decision had any bearing on the
supply dispute, which is being fought out in a separate
arbitration process.
"Kumba remains convinced that the contract lapsed and this
judgment does not change that," a spokesperson for Kumba said.
Thursday's judgement was the latest twist in a long and
complex saga, and ICT immediately signalled it would appeal.
"Certainly we will appeal. We do not agree with the
judgement. It is contrary to what we have been contending all
along," ICT lawyer Ronnie Mendelow told journalists after the
ruling.
One of ICT's owners has business connections to Zuma's son,
Duduzane, and the awarding of the right had rattled investor
confidence in Africa's largest economy as it focused
unflattering attention on the issue of crony capitalism and
political favouritism.
"One of the uncertainties of the mining industry has been
the security of tenure, and investment has pulled back, so if
anything this judgement may encourage investment," said Chris
Hart, economic strategist at Investment Solutions.
"My instinct is that policy and procedures need to follow
best practice. My sense is that we are moving back to best
practice and a defendable process of awarding mineral rights,"
he said.
The full judgement with the reasons for the decision will be
given on Tuesday, and South Africa's department of mineral
resources said in a statement it would not comment before then.