* Gold firms battling rising costs, falling profits
* Union talking to platinum firm Lonmin over job cuts
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, May 13 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) wants the basic pay
for entry level workers in the gold mining industry to be more
than doubled, setting the stage for tough pay talks at a time
when companies are complaining of dwindling profits.
Joseph Mathunjwa told reporters on Wednesday his union,
which led a record five-month long strike in the platinum
industry last year, would seek a monthly wage of 12,500 rand
($1,045) for workers who currently earn around 6,000 rand.
"The mineworkers are enslaved across the country. Whatever
we put forward is to liberate the mining workers from this
oppression," Mathunjwa said.
However, Africa's top bullion producers AngloGold Ashanti
, Sibanye Gold Harmony Gold and Pan
African Resource's Evander Mines say that high pay
increases would lead to the decline of a struggling industry.
A spokeswoman for the gold mining companies said the firms
would consider job security and the sustainability of the
industry in wage talks.
"We have to consider that up to 50 percent of gold production
is either unprofitable or marginal," said Charmane Russell in
reaction to AMCU's demands.
AMCU had also called for a doubling of wages in the platinum
sector last year, sparking the costly industry stoppage. In the
end, it settled for raises of around 20 percent annually.
Platinum companies found the increases and the long strike
hard to swallow. Lonmin said last week it would
cut 3,500 jobs at its South African mines.
Mathunjwa told Reuters the union was talking to Lonmin over
the retrenchment plans.
South Africa's mostly black mining labour force is
increasingly restive two decades after the end of apartheid,
with perceptions prevalent that the earnings which have been
made in the industry have not flowed fairly to workers.
AMCU swept to popularity in the platinum sector by poaching
thousands of members in a bloody turf war with arch-rival the
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and has since spread its
influence into the gold and diamond sectors.
The AMCU union represents 29 percent of goldmining workers,
according to an industry website, with NUM claiming 54 percent
of the workforce. Some workers belong to smaller unions.
The NUM secured a wage deal with Gold Fields in
April, and will seek up to 75 percent wage hikes from the rest
of the sector, a source familiar with the matter said.
($1 = 11.9620 rand)
