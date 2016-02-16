JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South Africa's worst
drought on record risks tipping an already weak economy into
recession as rising agricultural imports feed into rising
inflation, ratings firm Moody's said on Tuesday.
"The worst drought on record in South Africa is aggravating
the ongoing economic slowdown, threatening near-zero growth if
not a recession in 2016," said Moody's Senior Vice President and
lead analyst for South Africa Kristin Lindow.
A severe drought caused by an El Nino weather system has
swept across southern Africa since mid-2015, threatening the
maize crop, which serves as a staple in the region, forcing
countries like South Africa to up imports to plug the shortfall.
"Normally a net exporter of grains, South Africa will now
need to import substantial amounts of grain to compensate for
domestic production shortfalls," Lindow said.
Inflation figures due on Wednesday are expected to show
consumer prices rising just short of 6 percent, the South
African Reserve Bank's upper target.
South Africa's central bank raised its benchmark interest
rate by half a percentage point in January, after raising it by
a total of 50 basis points in 2015, citing the deteriorating
inflation outlook.
"We expect this to lead to more rapid and sizeable monetary
tightening that will further restrain growth," Lindow said.
"The increase in rates will serve as a further brake on an
already weak economy, with an intensifying drought aggravating
existing problems that have taken their toll on investor
confidence over the past year," Lindow said.
The central bank slashed its 2016 growth forecast to 0.9
percent from 1.4 percent previously, while the International
Monetary Fund sees growth at only 0.7 percent in 2016.
Moody's said the drought would also stretch South Africa's
already wide trade and current account deficits.
South Africa is targeting a budget deficit of less than 4
percent, and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to
announce a raft of cost cutting measures when he delivers his
speech next Wednesday.
Moody's currently rates South Africa's debt at two notches
above subinvestment, but with a negative outlook. Fellow ratings
firms Fitch and Standard and Poor's have South Africa just one
notch above junk.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Tom Miles)