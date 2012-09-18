* Mr Price shares up 3 pct
* Promotion reflects 50 pct surge in shares YTD
* Changes to take place on Sept. 25
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Shares in Mr Price Ltd
rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) said South Africa's
third-biggest listed clothes retailer would join its blue-chip
index next week.
Mr Price, which is valued at 29.7 billion rand
($3.62 billion), rose 3.16 percent to 122.24 rand by 1433 GMT,
extending gains so far this year to more than 50 percent.
South African retailers have been the darling of investors
in recent months despite domestic analysts' warnings their share
prices have risen to levels from which they can only disappoint.
"Mr Price, as well as most major retailers, is hopelessly
overvalued but because its market cap has reached a certain
level, it qualifies for inclusion in the index," Syd Vianello,
an analyst at Nedbank Capital, said.
Vianello said foreign investors, benchmarking the sector
against little or no growth in developed markets retailers, have
been the primary drivers of share price rises.
A Reuters consensus of 11 analysts rates the stock - which
trades at 20 times its forward earnings - as "underperform".
Four analysts have a sell rating on it.
More than 40 percent of Mr Price shares are held by foreign
investors.
Mr Price is replacing mass market lender African Bank Ltd
in the JSE Top-40 index. African Bank, whose
share price is virtually unchanged this year, would be demoted
to the JSE mid cap index.
The changes will take place from September 25, the JSE said
after its quarterly index review.
($1 = 8.2075 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)