JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 Top African telecoms
provider MTN said it had boosted sales by adding
personalised promotions to credit balance inquiries, allowing it
to cut ad spending by 80 percent in South Africa, one of its
biggest markets.
MTN South Africa said it was spending nearly nothing to
advertise on traditional media such as television and radio,
compared with 300 million rand ($27.4 million) last year.
"It's a sin how much we've been spending on above-the-line
advertising if you measure the kind of response that we are
getting," Larry Annetts, chief marketing officer for MTN's
second-biggest market, told Reuters.
Four in five of MTN's 26.7 million South African subscribers
are pre-paid users of mobile voice and data services, and they
often send messages to the provider to inquire about their
credit balances. MTN now responds with the amount and with an
additional line that offers other targeted services.
Customers can now top up their credit with bundles not
available on the shelf, because MTN sees how much they have in
their mobile wallet and provides them with tailor-made offers.
Annetts said the company promoted a ringback tone of a
popular South Africa song using traditional ads for two weeks
and received 2,000 downloads.
The number jumped to 1.65 million when it experimented with
the new form of advertising over a similar period. In future, it
plans to tempt users with songs from its music app that depend
on the kind of tunes they already have in their albums.
The MTN Group, which has operations in nearly two dozen
countries in Africa and the Middle East, on Thursday reported a
2 percent growth in total users in the three months to
end-September, bringing its customer base to 219 million users.
It slashed its forecast for Nigerian subscriber growth,
however, sending its shares sliding.
Data revenue across the group rose 34 percent so far this
year, contributing nearly 18 percent of total revenue.
MTN said it was working with big data analysis companies to
identify customers' needs in order to push even more
personalised offers. The potential is so huge that other
companies have expressed an interest in using the platform for
their own advertising, Annetts said.
(1 US dollar = 10.9546 South African rand)
