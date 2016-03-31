JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Standard & Poor's
affirmed MTN's credit rating on Thursday, saying that
although the South African company faced a $3.9 billion fine in
Nigeria, its decision to hold back on dividends was positive.
"We view MTN's decision to lower dividends and maintain
sufficient liquidity for its normal obligations, while retaining
flexibility to address the pending fine, as positive," said
Standard & Poor's in a statement, adding that it had affirmed
the company's long-term corporate credit ratings at BBB-.
MTN, which was fined $5.2 billion by Nigerian authorities in
October for failing to disconnect more than 5 million
subscribers in time, earlier this month gave a downbeat outlook
on future dividends as it reported full-year results.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in December
said it will reduce the fine to $3.9 billion and MTN has since
shelved a legal challenge while making a payment of $250 million
in "good faith" towards settling the matter.
But the parliament of Africa's most populous nation, which
is also MTN's largest market, last week launched an inquiry into
whether the NCC was authorised to slash the fine.
Standard & Poor's said it kept MTN on a negative outlook as
it reflects the uncertainty regarding the final fine amount.
"We also note increased sovereign risk related to Nigeria
and South Africa, which contribute, respectively, 35 percent and
27 percent of MTN's revenue," Standard & Poor's said.
