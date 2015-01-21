* MTN did not say how many staff affected
* Shares down 8 pct so far this year
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Africa's largest telecoms
provider plans to restructure its home market's enterprise
business segment, it said on Wednesday, as competition squeezes
revenue in its key South African unit.
The Johannesburg-based telecoms giant with operations in 22
nations in Africa and the Middle East said in a statement that
it had informed employees who were likely to be affected by the
reorganisation at a meeting held on Wednesday.
MTN said the restructuring aims at strengthening its
competitive advantage, but did not say how many staff could be
affected.
"As part of the process, consultations with all employees
were held today, in keeping with relevant employment
legislation. Employee engagements within MTN Business are
expected to continue over the coming weeks," MTN said.
Last year, MTN said it would lay off some of its managers in
South Africa where sales have been under pressure following
stiff competition from players such as Vodacom and
unlisted Cell C.
MTN is also fighting to retain customers in its biggest
market Nigeria, where it is facing an onslaught from other
players such as India's Bharti Airtel.
MTN shares are down more than 8 percent so far this year.
Those of Vodacom, which is the leading operator in South Africa,
are up nearly 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Peroshni Governder; Writing by Helen
Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)