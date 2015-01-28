JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Africa's biggest telecommunication provider MTN plans to issue dismissal notices to lay off up to 578 people at its South African enterprise business unit by May 1, the Solidarity union said on Wednesday.

The Johannesburg-listed operator said last week it planned to restructure the business to strengthen is competitive advantage but did not say how many people would be affected.

