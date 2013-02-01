JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 An external committee appointed by MTN Group to investigate claims by rival Turkcell of corrupt dealings in Iran has dismissed the allegations as "a fabric of lies, distortions and inventions".

The investigation, chaired by a retired British judge, also cleared the African mobile phone giant of charges it promised to get the South African government to supply Iran with defence equipment in exchange for a telecoms operating licence. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)