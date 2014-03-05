BRIEF-Union Semiconductor Equipment signs contract worth 5.98 bln won
* Says it signed a 5.98 billion won contract to provide semiconductor equipment
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 South African MTN Group was unable to repatriate cash from its Iran business in 2013 due to sanctions, Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said on Wednesday.
MTN, Africa's largest telecom operator, has been in talks with U.S. officials about withdrawing money from its Iran unit. Those talks are still on-going, Dabengwa said at a briefing following the release of MTN's full-year results. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
