JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Africa's largest telecoms
provider MTN Group posted an expected 8.7 percent rise
in full-year earnings on Wednesday after a revenue boost from
its key Nigeria market, but warned of possible headwinds due to
the uncertainty wrought by oil prices.
MTN said diluted headline earnings per share rose to 1,527
cents in the year to end-December, from a restated 1,404 cents a
year ago.
MTN had guided that headline earnings per share, the main
measure of profitability in South Africa, would come in 5-15
percent higher.
Revenue grew 6.4 percent after MTN, which has operations in
nearly two dozen countries, attracted 7.5 percent more customers
to 223.4 million subscribers.
