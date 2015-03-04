* Data revenue up 33 pct
* Expects to add 17.5 mln users in 2015
* Shares down 6 pct this year
(Adds details from earnings statement)
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Africa's largest telecom
provider MTN Group posted an 8.7 percent rise in
full-year earnings on Wednesday after a revenue boost from
Nigeria, but warned of possible headwinds as weaker oil prices
bring economic doubts to its key market.
While Nigeria's performance was below MTN's own expectations
after regulatory and operational challenges, its revenue
increased by more than 12 percent.
"In Nigeria some level of uncertainty remains with regards
to the implications of the oil price and currency fluctuations,
which may lead to slower economic growth," MTN said in a
statement.
With operations in nearly two dozen countries, the company
expects to add 17.5 million customers in 2015, more than a
quarter of them in Nigeria alone.
MTN said diluted headline earnings per share, the main
measure of profitability in South Africa, rose to 1,527 cents in
the year ended December from a restated 1,404 cents a year
earlier.
The increase was in line with MTN's guidance that headline
earnings per share would come in 5-15 percent higher. It
declared a 1,245 cents per share total dividend.
Revenue grew 6.4 percent after MTN raised customer numbers
by 7.5 percent to 223.4 million subscribers. The company said
data revenue was a key driver of growth, climbing 33 percent to
contribute nearly a fifth of overall revenue.
The company's stock has fallen nearly 6 percent so far this
year, compared with a 7 percent increase by Johannesburg's
Top-40 index.
($1 = 11.7515 rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Kenneth Maxwell)