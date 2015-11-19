(adds Ezeemoney lawyer comment)
CAPE TOWN Nov 19 A court in Uganda has ordered
South African telecoms giant MTN Group to pay $622,000
to a smaller industry rival that accused it of using a dominant
position to stifle its business.
With about 11.7 million subscribers, MTN Uganda is the east
African country's leading telecoms company, in an industry of
some seven players.
MTN terminated a data transmission contract with Ezeemoney,
a mobile money firm, in 2013, saying it was a direct competitor.
"The court found that MTN's conduct was unlawful and caused
loss by unlawful means and awarded Ezeemoney general and
punitive damages," said David Mpanga, a lawyer for Ezeemoney.
MTN acknowledged losing the case against Ezeemoney in a
verdict delivered by Uganda's High Court on Nov. 6, but said it
was appealing the verdict.
The order comes after the Nigerian Communication Commission
last month imposed a $5.2 billion fine on MTN for failing to
disconnect unregistered SIM cards.
MTN has been in talks with regulators in Nigeria in bid for
leniency but the NCC said on Monday it would not reduce the
fine.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom in Cape Town and Elias Biryabarema in
Kampala, editing by David Evans)