By TJ Strydom
| OPPIKOPPI, South Africa
OPPIKOPPI, South Africa Aug 12 Once a year
thousands of South Africans descend on a patch of bush in
Limpopo for a festival as old as their democracy, throwing up a
town of tents and a haze of smoke and dust as if in a rush for
the platinum buried deep beneath their feet.
But no one is here for the minerals. These revellers come in
search of a different kind of rock.
Oppikoppi, Afrikaans for "hilltop", is South Africa's take
on California's Coachella or Britain's Glastonbury, with its
roots firmly in Afrikaans rock and folk music.
As with many aspects of the self-styled "Rainbow Nation",
much has changed in the two decades since apartheid, and the
festival now attracts South Africans of every hue.
Though still predominantly Afrikaans, a broad array of South
Africa's eleven languages are spoken in the crowds and sung from
stages in scenes unthinkable to the rigidly conservative,
race-based regime that yielded to Nelson Mandela in 1994.
Like Glastonbury, Oppikoppi revels in pushing the boundaries
of taste and acceptability, with one popular act this year being
a band called "Satanic Dagga Orgy", who sing in English - dagga
being the South African term for marijuana.
"We have a much more diverse crowd these days," Oppikoppi
organiser Carel Hoffmann, who once worked as an engineer at a
nearby platinum mine, told Reuters. "Many of the things we are
doing the old regime would never have allowed."
The music has also changed, with hiphop and its South
African township version, known as kwaito, added to the staple
of Afrikaans guitar and vocals.
There is no danger of a washout, as so often happens with
Glastonbury, as August is deep in South Africa's dry season.
Oppikoppi's defining colour is ochre brown and the chant of
hard-core festival-goers "In dust we trust".
From humble beginnings, with just 300 music-lovers in 1994,
Oppikoppi has grown to become a sprawling temporary settlement
surrounding a ring of large stages.
This year it attracted 20,000 festival-goers, and with
nothing except a few platinum mines dotting the horizon,
organisers expect it to keep on growing.
Most people camp in a crowded dustbowl called "Mordor", so
named to distinguish it from the relative luxury of the "tented
hotels".
One such an establishment, billing itself "The Last Resort",
prides itself on its "0.5 star" status - complete with luxuries
such as phone chargers and portable toilets.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)