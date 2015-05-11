JOHANNESBURG May 11 South Africa's fourth-largest bank Nedbank posted an 18 percent jump in non-interest revenue in the first quarter after booking higher income from trading, fees and commissions.

The lender majority owned by insurer Old Mutual Plc said non-interest revenue came in at 5.3 billion rand ($444 million), while net interest income, or revenue from lending, rose 4.4 percent to 5.8 billion rand.

Nedbank said its credit loss ratio - the proportion of bad debt costs to total loans - fell to 0.80 percent from 0.89 percent a year ago.

Total advances expanded 16 percent to 637.2 billion rand.

Nedbank shares have been largely flat this year, lagging a 12 percent rise by Johannesburg's banking index. ($1 = 11.9404 rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)