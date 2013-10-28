JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's Nedbank reported an 8 percent increase in earnings from lending for the first nine months of the year on Monday and said it was on track to meet its full-year target for profit growth.

Nedbank said in a statement that net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans, rose 8.3 percent in the nine months to end-September, to 15.7 billion rand ($1.60 billion). ($1 = 9.8213 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)