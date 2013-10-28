BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 South Africa's Nedbank reported an 8 percent increase in earnings from lending for the first nine months of the year on Monday and said it was on track to meet its full-year target for profit growth.
Nedbank said in a statement that net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans, rose 8.3 percent in the nine months to end-September, to 15.7 billion rand ($1.60 billion). ($1 = 9.8213 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.