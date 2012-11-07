JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 Neotel, the South African
unit of India's Tata Communications, plans to spend
500 million rand ($58 million) on capital expenditure this
fiscal year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
South Africa's second-biggest fixed-line phone operator,
which is 68.5 percent owned by the Indian firm, is looking to
expand its network and make a dent in a market dominated by
former state-run utility Telkom SA.
"Of our capex budget, 20 percent is earmarked for IT to
bring automation and 80 percent is earmarked for network
capability," chief executive Sunil Joshi told Reuters following
a company briefing.
"About a third of that is for keeping existing network
running and two thirds is for expanding the fibre network," he
said, adding that 60 percent of the planned 500 million is
already spent.
The company posted 10 percent growth in revenue for the
first-half to September and earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) - a measure of profit -
nearly quadrupled, rising 276 percent.
Neotel said it added 18 percent more business customers to
2,400 and increased home users by 30 percent to 130,000.
"Considering that the market is growing at 4 percent, we are
growing at two and a half times the market growth rate," Joshi
said.
($1 = 8.6523 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)