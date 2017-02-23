JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South Africa's mobile
operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned
over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where
protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.
"Reacting to recent events that appear to be directed
against non-nationals both in South Africa and Nigeria, MTN
Group expresses concern over the violence," the group said in a
statement.
Nigerian protesters attacked and vandalised the head office
of Africa's biggest mobile firm in Abuja in apparent retaliation
for anti-Nigerian violence in South Africa.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)