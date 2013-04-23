JOHANNESBURG, April 23 Operations at Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine resumed on Tuesday after the South African mining company said it reached a deal with the striking National Union of Mineworkers.

The deal provides for a once-off payment equal to 50 percent of the miners' basic salary and an additional 2000 rand ($220), the company said.

Northam said it lost production of 15,000 ounces valued at 192 million rand. Its shares are up 1 percent at 1441 GMT, underperforming Johannesburg's platinum index. ($1 = 9.2715 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)