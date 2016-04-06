* Ministry rejects opposition claims procurement has stalled
* South Africa needs to add power to national grid
* Concerns about costs, transparency of nuclear initiative
(Recasts with energy department comments)
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 South Africa's energy
department said on Wednesday the process to procure six new
nuclear power plants to help overcome chronic electricity
shortages had been delayed for more consultations but had not
stalled.
Africa's most industrialised economy was expected to
finalise some requirements for its nuclear expansion by April,
with Russia and China the front-runners to build the new power
stations, Reuters reported in February.
"There is a consultation process with key stakeholders that
the department of energy has undertaken before issuing the
request for proposals (RFP)," the department said.
"This consultation process has not yet been concluded and
the RFP will be issued as soon as this process is concluded. The
process is continuing and should not be rushed," it said in a
statement.
Pretoria has earmarked billions of rand for increases in
power generation but the price tag of up to 1 trillion rand ($66
billion) for 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2030 has raised
concerns over whether the plan is affordable.
The opposition Democratic Alliance said earlier that Energy
Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson informed a parliamentary
committee that an April 1 deadline in the procurement process
had not been met, and that no new date had been set.
The Democratic Alliance said that meant "the procurement
process is now in limbo".
The energy ministry rejected the opposition party claim.
"The status quo remains. South Africa still has a nuclear
procurement process," energy ministry spokesman Thabo Mothibi
told Reuters, adding that the process would be subject to the
"strictest scrutiny possible".
Fears the nuclear project could be the most expensive
procurement in South Africa's history, and that decisions could
be made behind closed doors without the necessary public
scrutiny, have been raised by the opposition.
The government has said the procurement process would be
conducted in a transparent manner.
South Africa's cash-strapped power utility Eskom, which
relies heavily on coal for electricity generation, is scrambling
to keep the lights on and raise the capital needed to build new
coal-fired units and maintain its existing fleet of plants.
($1 = 15.2124 rand)
(Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Clarke)