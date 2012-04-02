By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, April 2 South Africa is mulling the
re-establishment of its uranium enrichment and conversion
facilities, which were dismantled during the apartheid era, as
it seeks to secure fuel for a new fleet of nuclear power
stations.
Africa's largest economy, which announced more than 40 years
ago that it would enrich uranium as part of a military-linked
strategy during the Cold War, wants another 9,600 megawatts of
nuclear energy to help shore up a power grid under pressure from
rising demand and decades of under investment.
"The studies confirmed that fuel for the power reactor fleet
should be manufactured in South Africa for reasons of security
of supply when the nuclear component is expected to be around 13
percent of installed capacity," Chantal Janneker, Necsa's group
spokeswoman, told Reuters.
Necsa, the country's nuclear energy corporation, is being
encouraged to revive its participation in the nuclear value
chain - including enrichment, conversion and nuclear fuel
manufacturing - to reduce South Africa's current dependence on
imported reactor fuels.
The country has some of the world's largest uranium deposits
and the new nuclear fleet is likely to use 465 metric tonnes of
enriched uranium a year by 2030.
"Earlier feasibility studies have shown that the fuel
requirements of a nuclear reactor fleet of about 10,000
megawatts makes uranium enrichment a viable undertaking,"
Janneker said.
Necsa will investigate developing its own enrichment
technology or partner with an international company.
However, power utility Eskom, which oversees the continent's
only nuclear power station Koeberg near Cape Town, said the plan
was for the enrichment facilities to develop together, and not
ahead, of the expansion programme so that fuel production plants
can be economically sustainable.
"Eskom is in close liaison with Necsa to ensure that its
nuclear fuel supply contracts are aligned with South Africa's
nuclear fuel production localisation strategies," Tony Stott, a
senior manager at Eskom's generation division, told Reuters.
Necsa supplied nuclear fuel to the 1,800 MW Koeberg power
station between 1988 and 1994, but discontinued the service
because its operations were globally uncompetitive.
Areva and Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric Corp
at present supply Koeberg with 30 metric tonnes of
enriched uranium a year for its two units.
POTENTIAL POLITICAL FALLOUT
The plan by South Africa, which voluntarily gave up its
nuclear weapons, takes place against the backdrop of rising
global concern that countries, such as Iran, could use
enrichment technology for weapons development. Iran denies these
charges.
"Some political pressure can be expected. It is, however,
generally accepted that a local enrichment capacity for peaceful
purposes can be justified if the country has a local demand or
expansion plan of 10 gigawatts nuclear," Stott said.
As a party to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, South
Africa is required to allow the International Atomic Energy
Agency to monitor all nuclear materials in the country to verify
they are not being diverted from peaceful activities.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Jason Neely)