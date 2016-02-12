* Russia, a poltical favorite, ability to fund plants, a
bonus
* South Africa to build pressurised water reactors
* Other countries could be included in building plants
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 South Africa will finalise
requirements for its 9,600 megawatt nuclear power plant by
April, with Russia and China the front-runners to win the bid, a
government official involved in the negotiations told Reuters.
Pretoria has earmarked billions of rand for much needed
power generation but its nuclear build of 9,600 megawatts by
2030 at a price tag of up to 1 trillion rand ($63.46 billion)
has raised concerns over whether it would be affordable.
Fears that what could be the most expensive procurement in
the country's history will be made behind closed doors, without
the necessary public scrutiny have been raised by the
opposition, claims the government has rejected.
"From what I have seen, the Russians do have a case and so
do the Chinese. If we go with two countries, it could include
the Chinese," said the official, who did not want to be named
because he is not authorised to speak to the media. "If we go
for one country, it would be the Russians."
Political alliances, Pretoria and Moscow's membership of
the BRICS association of five emerging economies and Russia's
ability to fund the project have put them as the favourites, the
official said.
Russia's willingness to build the plant at its own expense,
operate it for 20 years and charge South Africa for the power
and running costs had given that country an even better chance
to clinch the deal, the official said.
Officials at the nuclear unit in the energy department were
not available to comment, Thandiwe Maimane, the department's
spokeswoman, said.
In his annual speech to the nation on Thursday, President
Jacob Zuma said the nuclear procurement would proceed on a scale
and pace that the country can afford.
Africa's most industrialised economy faces weak growth due
to a power crunch and slowing global demand for its gold, coal
and platinum. The central bank has projected growth at 0.9
percent in 2016 from a previous forecast of 1.5 percent.
In December, Zuma's cabinet approved the nuclear project
which will generate power through pressurised water reactors
(PWR), the same method used at Koeberg near Cape Town, the
continent's sole nuclear plant commissioned in 1974.
"We have experience in operating a PWR, there is more global
experience with PWR, than any other reactor. We can already
eliminate countries that don't do PWR," the official said.
While Russia could drive the project, the official said
companies from other countries will most likely be included in
the building of the plants.
($1 = 15.7582 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)