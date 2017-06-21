(Adds quotes, context)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, June 21 South Africa will review its
nuclear plans as part of its response to the economic recession
in the country, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on
Wednesday.
South Africa is planning to build 9,600 megawatts (MW) of
nuclear capacity, a project that could be one of the world's
biggest nuclear contracts in decades.
Kubayi, who was in Moscow leading a South African delegation
at to nuclear conference, said she was a member of a cabinet
committee chaired by President Jacob Zuma which was drawing up
responses to recession and that the committee would study the
nuclear plans.
The country has technically entered recession after two
quarters of economic contraction, and the procurement process
for the nuclear project has been disrupted by a court ruling
which declared a nuclear pact between South Africa and Russia
unlawful.
"We will do the nuclear project at a scale and pace that we
can afford. So we will look at that completely, if we need to
review the scale we have obviously to go back," Kubayi told a
news conference.
In response to a question on the firm that South Africa
could choose to build new nuclear reactors, Kubayi said it was
important to go for "the most experienced people who have a
track record".
Russian state firm Rosatom is a contender to build the
nuclear reactors and has been talking up its chances of winning
the contract, given delays and cost overruns at French
competitor Areva and Japanese-owned Westinghouse
.
Kubayi met Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and
Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev on her visit to Russia, agreeing
with Likhachev that South African and Russian technical teams
would initiate discussions on cooperation.
She said it was too early to give an exact date on when the
procurement process for the nuclear project could restart and
that South Africa was reviewing intergovernmental agreements
with many countries following the High Court ruling against the
Russian nuclear pact.
She said: "In a few weeks we should be able to give an
indication (of the procurement restart date), once the internal
cabinet processes have been concluded."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova and
David Evans)