CAPE TOWN, July 1 South Africa's main manufacturing union has declared a dispute with the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), the chief negotiator of the employer body said on Friday.

Jan Schoeman said that the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) was seeking a one-year deal for all workers across the automotive value chain, but the employers body want to lock the workers down to a three-year deal.

Numsa officials were not immediately available to comment.